Breaking: Standoff on G Avenue

GRUNDY CENTER- Law enforcement officials from around the area converged on a residence in Grundy Center Friday night after reports of a high-speed chase from Parkersburg that led to shots fired.

The police presence was focused around 305 G Avenue, and officers from Grundy Center, Grundy County, Hardin County, Cedar Falls and other agencies along with several state troopers all arrived on the scene and surrounded the home. According to witnesses, the standoff began at around 7:30 p.m., and vehicles were still present well after 11:00. A large crowd of spectators gathered in the immediate vicinity, and most were instructed to move further away from the house or stay inside.

A Grundy County dispatcher reached by The Grundy Register for comment and confirmation on the facts of the case said he would not have anything to release to the public until at least Saturday morning. At approximately 11:30 on Friday night, a source told the newspaper that police radio indicated a suspect had been taken into custody and was transported to the Hardin County Jail, but eyewitnessesadded that it was not the primary suspect who was arrested.

Just before midnight, an armored vehicle with a ram moved toward the house in an attempt to remove the primary suspect, and gunshots were fired.