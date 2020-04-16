Second coronavirus case confirmed in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY- A second case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Grundy County has of Thursday morning, according to Grundy County Public Health Program Coordinator Katie Thornton-Lang.

GCPH’s press release does not provide age information about the individual who tested positive or how the individual contracted the virus. It goes on to encourage residents to stay home as much as possible, stay home when ill, cover coughs and sneezes and wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

At this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Board Chairwoman Barb Smith reported that the first individual who had contracted the virus in Grundy County had for all intents and purposes made a full recovery. Some surrounding counties, including Tama (111 cases, three deaths) and Black Hawk (85 cases), have reported some of the highest infection rates in the state.