Dike School Board approves Fiscal 2027 budget

DIKE – The Dike-New Hartford School Board approved its Fiscal Year 2027 budget during a budget adoption hearing last Wednesday (April 15) at the high school.

The $24,047,785 budget calls for a tax rate of $14.331651 per $1,000 of assessed valuation and an income surtax of 8 percent. The budget passed unanimously.

During the regular school board meeting, there was discussion about current and future projects while reviewing the five-year facility plan. A representative from Daktronics was in attendance to give the Board options for an upgrade to the current high school track and football scoreboard.

The Board approved school fees for the upcoming academic year including lunch fees, curriculum and software fees ($60 K-6, $100 7-12), band fees, preschool tuition, and activity pass fees.

The Board approved a student teaching agreement with Wartburg College and approved its early childhood program extended day pre-K program.

It also approved a tennis court resurfacing project at the New Hartford campus.

The Board approved contracts for Scott Connolly as junior high assistant baseball coach, Abby Banwarth as a New Hartford preschool teacher and academic interventionist, and Courtney Jorgensen as a New Hartford Kindergarten teacher.