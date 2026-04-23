Jirovsky shines in first-ever 400 hurdle race

DIKE – Add another superlative to the athletic career of Grundy Center senior Judd Jirovsky.

Tuesday the five-sport standout set the fastest Class 2A statewide time in the 400-meter hurdles in his first time running the event, leading the Spartans at the Wolverine Invitational in Dike.

Jirovsky finished in 53.78 seconds, winning by more than four seconds. At the time of his run, it was the lone 53-second clocking in Class 2A and the fifth-fastest time in the state overall. The time would have placed Jirovsky in the Drake Relays for the event had he set it the week before.

Grundy placed sixth in the 14-team event while running a limited squad. Mason City was first in the team race with 118 points while Denver (117) and Aplington-Parkersburg (82) rounded out the top three. Dike-New Hartford placed fourth with 79 points.

Other Grundy Center champions included its 4 x 200, 800-meter medley and shuttle hurdle relays. Jirovsky, Pete Lebo, Devin Hinders and Brayden Davie ran the 4 x 200 while Hinders, Lebo, Davie and Hayden Geerdes were the sprint medley and Hinders, Lebo, Lake Schrage and Ethan Meester the shuttle hurdle.

Dike-New Hartford victories came in the 4 x 100 with Jacob Burch, Quinn Mills, Aiden Walston and Aiden Meester and the 4 x 800 with Trey Jensen, Sully O'Neill, Gus L' Heureux and Noah Connolly.

Local runners-up included Jirovsky in the long jump, Walston in the 100, and the Wolverine 4 x 400 and 1,600-meter medley relays.

Wolverine Invitational

(at Dike-New Hartford)

Team scores – 1) Mason City 118; 2) Denver 117; 3) Aplington-Parkersburg 82; 4) Dike-New Hartford 79; 5) Jesup 70; 6) Grundy Center 66; 7) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54; 8) Hudson 48; 9) West Marshall 27; 10) Wapsie Valley 24 ½; 11) Janesville 22; 12) Clarksville 20 ½; 13) Dunkerton 8; 14) Don Bosco 5.

Shot Put – 1) Ty Sanchez-Evans (Mason City) 50-5; 2) Dawson Barnett (Clarksville) 48-11 ½; 5) Tommy Barnett (Clarksville) 43-7 ½.

Discus – 1) Ty Sanchez Evans (Mason City) 154-0; 3) Corbin Wyant (AP) 143-0; 4) tied, Dawson Barnett (Clarksville) 139-0; 7) JD Eckhardt (GC) 135-0; 8) Dawson Dietrick (DNH) 133-0.

Long Jump – 1) Drew Hobart (Mason City) 21-5; 2) Judd Jirovsky (GC) 21-3 ¾.

High Jump – 1) Aiden Youngblut (Jesup) 6-4; 4) Luke Jacobson (AP) 5-8.

100-meter dash – 1) Drew Hobart (Mason City) 10.99; 2) Aiden Walston (DNH) 11.27.

200-meter dash – 1) Tayler Kibbee (Janesville) 22.94; 3) Mason Pruisner (AP) 23.06; 8) Hayden Heerdes (GC) 24.18.

400-meter dash – 1) Owen Pruisner (AP) 50.83; 6) Cade Drehobl (AP) 55.07.

800-meter run – 1) Jonathan Schknecht (G-H-V) 2:03.25; 5) Emerick Nolte (AP) 2:13.24; 7) Titan Verrett (AP) 2:15.54; 8) Brayden Starr (DNH) 2:16.22.

1,600-meter run – 1) Caden Knoblock (Denver) 4:29.17; 5) McKennen Lindaman (DNH) 4:49.30; 7) Noah Connolly (DNH) 5:01.72.

3,200-meter run – 1) Henry Hansen (Mason City) 10:04.00.

110-meter hurdles – 1) Jackson Joerger (Denver) 14.71; 3) Logan Peverill (DNH) 15.75; 5) Ethan Meester (GC) 16.72; 7) Kingston Holman (AP) 17.03; 8) Chase Peverill (DNH) 17.11.

400-meter hurdles – 1) Judd Jirovsky (GC) 53.78; 2) Owen Pruisner (AP) 57.85; 5) Peyton Pokorny (DNH) 59.86; 7) Lake Schrage (GC) 1:00.43.

4 x 100-meter relay – 1) Dike-New Hartford (Jacob Burch, Quinn Mills, Aiden Walston, Aiden Meester) 43.52; 7) Clarksville 47.74.

4 x 200-meter relay – 1) Grundy Center (Pete Lebo, Devin Hinders, Judd Jirovsky, Brayden Davie)1:29.15; 5) Dike-New Hartford 1:35.74; 7) Clarksville 1:38.50.

4 x 400-meter relay – 1) Aplington-Parkersburg 3:27.24; 2) Dike-New Hartford 3:27.44; 7) Grundy Center 3:49.73.

4 x 800-meter relay – 1) Dike-New Hartford (Trey Jensen, Sully O'Neill, Gus L' Heureux, Noah Connolly) 8:28.99; 3) Aplington-Parkersburg 8:50.54; 8) Grundy Center 10:36.79.

800-meter medley relay – 1) Grundy Center (Hayden Geerdes, Devin Hinders, Pete Lebo, Brayden Davie) 1:34.20; 2) Aplington-Parkersburg 1:35.30; 3) Dike-New Hartford 1:35.70.

1,600-meter medley relay – 1) Aplington-Parkersburg 3:38.62; 2) Dike-New Hartford 3:39.44; 5) Grundy Center 3:57.30.

Shuttle hurdle relay - 1) Grundy Center (Devin Hinders, Lake Schrage, Ethan Meester, Pete Lebo) 1:02.09; 3) Dike-New Hartford 1:04.35; 7) Aplington-Parkersburg 1:10.91.