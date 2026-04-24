Koch, Brant score top-10 high jump finishes at Drake

DES MOINES – A pair of local athletes scored top-10 finishes in the girls high jump Friday at the Drake Relays.

Grundy Center senior Allison Koch and Gladbrook-Reinbeck senior Kennedy Brant placed eighth and ninth in the event, with both clearing 5-foot-5.

Brant and Koch were two of six athletes to clear 5-5, with finishing position determined by total misses. Koch missed twice at 5-3 and twice at 5-5 before going out at 5-7 while Brant missed her first attempt at 5-1 before missing twice each at 5-3 and 5-5 and going out at 5-7.

Two more area athletes will run at Drake this afternoon, with Grundy Center’s Grace Storjohann scheduled to run the 800 meters at 1:44 p.m. and Grundy Center’s Brayden Davie scheduled to run the 400 at 5:46 p.m.