Orchard Hill Church announces new Grundy County campus pastor

Orchard Hill Church in Grundy Center has announced that Bob DeBoer will serve as its new campus pastor at its Grundy County Campus.

The announcement came in an e-mail to church members and friends. DeBoer will begin his pastorate in Grundy County in July.

Since earning his Master of Divinity Degree from Fuller Theological Seminary, DeBoer has served in pastoral ministry for the past 25 years. He currently is serving at Lake Forest Church in Denver, North Carolina.

According to the letter, DeBoer's wife Laura has ties to the Cedar Valley. She was one of retired Orchard Hill senior leader Dave Bartlett's first students during his time in student ministry at both Orchard Hill and Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.