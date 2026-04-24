Storjohann, Davie set personal bests at Drake

Grundy Center seniors Grace Storjohann and Brayden Davie set personal bests Friday at the Drake Relays.

Storjohann finished the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 12.94 seconds and in ninth place while Davie ran the 400-meter dash in 49.41 seconds, also in ninth place.

The efforts capped a strong day for area athletes, as Grundy Center's Allison Koch placed eighth and Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Kennedy Brant ninth in the high jump, with both tying their career-bests of 5-feet-5 inches.