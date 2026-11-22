St. Gabriel Catholic Church’s Holiday Cookie and Candy Walk will be held on Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. In addition to a wide variety of cookies and candy, unique craft items and specialty products from a variety of vendors will be available.

People can purchase a large box for $15 or a small box for $8 and fill it with an assortment of cookies and candy that they choose. Or, if preferred, they can purchase a large box that is pre-filled with assorted cookies for $17 or a small pre-filled box for $10.

St. Gabriel Catholic Church is located at 21275 U Avenue, Reinbeck, Iowa, and is handicapped accessible.