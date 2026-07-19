The Grundy Register Newsletter

Submitted by admin on 19 July 2026
Weekly Front 17 July 2026

The Natural Grind - Coffee, community, mahjong and more

Whether you’re a Grundy Center local or just visiting from out of town, the Natural Grind is a must-stop shop for any coffee or health food lover.

Latest Edition

July 17, 2026

Most Popular Articles

Spartan girls score 4 x 800 state championship

The Grundy Center girls track team won its first 4 x 800-meter title since…

Area students recognized by Gov. Reynolds for academic excellence

      WEST DES MOINES – Several local students…

Beaman to celebrate city’s 150th birthday during Memorial Day celebration

BEAMAN – The City of Beaman will celebrate its 150th birthday during…

BCLUW School Board approves transition plan

     CONRAD – The BCLUW School District Board of…

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