The Grundy Register Newsletter Submitted by admin on 19 July 2026 Main navigation Home News Sports Weekly Front History Opinion Obituaries E-Editions Subscribe Photos Log in Weekly Front 17 July 2026 The Natural Grind - Coffee, community, mahjong and more Whether you’re a Grundy Center local or just visiting from out of town, the Natural Grind is a must-stop shop for any coffee or health food lover. News 16 July 2026 Local K9 bestowed Quilt of Honor News 16 July 2026 GC school board approves purchase of welding equipment Weekly Front 14 July 2026 Big-top blast: Felix Grundy Festival 2026 News 13 July 2026 Eggleston recieves award at Grundy County Supervisors meeting Latest Edition July 17, 2026 Most Popular Articles Spartan girls score 4 x 800 state championshipThe Grundy Center girls track team won its first 4 x 800-meter title since… Area students recognized by Gov. Reynolds for academic excellence WEST DES MOINES – Several local students… Beaman to celebrate city’s 150th birthday during Memorial Day celebrationBEAMAN – The City of Beaman will celebrate its 150th birthday during… BCLUW School Board approves transition plan CONRAD – The BCLUW School District Board of…