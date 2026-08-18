Tuesday's Grundy Register Newsletter

Submitted by admin on 18 August 2026
News Sports 18 August 2026

Grundy Center Volleyball is ready for 2026

The Grundy Center Spartans volleyball team made it to state in Coralville last fall, and the team believes they can make it back, but Head Coach Lo

News 18 August 2026

Grundy County Memorial Hospital earns statewide award for quality performance

GRUNDY CENTER — Grundy County Memorial Hospital has received statewide recognition for the quality of care it provides to patients in rural Iowa.

The hospital recently announced it has received the 2026 Iowa Flex Overall Quality Performance Award from Compass Healthcare Collaborative and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

News 18 August 2026

Gladbrook-Reinbeck prepares for new school year with expanded programs

Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School District students will return to classrooms this fall with newly renovated spaces, expanded career-connected learning opportunities and a staff eager to begin another school year.

News 17 August 2026

Grundy Center council reviews RAGBRAI success, weighs e-bike regulations amid safety concerns

GRUNDY CENTER – Grundy Center City Council members reflected on the community’s successful RAGBRAI stop, approved several housing-related measures and began discussions on regulations for electric bicycles and other personal transportation vehicles during its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 17.

News 17 August 2026

From the Editor: ‘Theo of Golden’ is a reminder of what it means to truly see one another

Every once in a while, I come across a book that I immediately want to put into someone else’s hands.

When I saw that the Reinbeck Public Library recently added a large-print edition of Theo of Golden by Allen Levi to its collection, I knew it was one worth highlighting.

Latest Edition

August 14, 2026

Most Popular Articles

Spartan girls score 4 x 800 state championship

The Grundy Center girls track team won its first 4 x 800-meter title since…

Area students recognized by Gov. Reynolds for academic excellence

      WEST DES MOINES – Several local students…

Beaman to celebrate city’s 150th birthday during Memorial Day celebration

BEAMAN – The City of Beaman will celebrate its 150th birthday during…

BCLUW School Board approves transition plan

     CONRAD – The BCLUW School District Board of…

Recent Posts