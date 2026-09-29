Tuesday's Grundy Register Newsletter Submitted by admin on 29 September 2026 Main navigation Home News Sports Weekly Front History Opinion Obituaries E-Editions Subscribe Photos Log in Sports 29 September 2026 Spartans goes 3-2 at Cedar Falls tournament No. 2 Grundy Center traveled to Cedar Falls on Saturday morning to take part in the 12-team Tiger varsity tournament. News 29 September 2026 September is National Preparedness Month News 29 September 2026 Grundy County Extension office celebrates National 4-H Week News 29 September 2026 Grundy Center City Council sets hearing for proposed dog park; Reviews city updates GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa — The Grundy Center City Council voted unanimously on Monday night to move forward with a proposed $22,500 off-leash dog park by scheduling a public hearing for Monday, October 19. News 28 September 2026 City of Dike to hold special meeting on upcoming $1.5 million pool bond vote DIKE, Iowa - The City of Dike announced a special meeting concerning a potential new $1.5 million pool bond that will take place on Monday, October 19th at 7pm at the Dike Community Hall. Latest Edition September 25, 2026 Most Popular Articles Spartan girls score 4 x 800 state championshipThe Grundy Center girls track team won its first 4 x 800-meter title since… Area students recognized by Gov. Reynolds for academic excellence WEST DES MOINES – Several local students… Beaman to celebrate city’s 150th birthday during Memorial Day celebrationBEAMAN – The City of Beaman will celebrate its 150th birthday during… BCLUW School Board approves transition plan CONRAD – The BCLUW School District Board of…