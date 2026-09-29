Tuesday's Grundy Register Newsletter

Submitted by admin on 29 September 2026
Sports 29 September 2026

Spartans goes 3-2 at Cedar Falls tournament

No. 2 Grundy Center traveled to Cedar Falls on Saturday morning to take part in the 12-team Tiger varsity tournament.

 

City Council members to seek public feedback on proposed dog park on October 19th.
News 29 September 2026

Grundy Center City Council sets hearing for proposed dog park; Reviews city updates

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa — The Grundy Center City Council voted unanimously on Monday night to move forward with a proposed $22,500 off-leash dog park by scheduling a public hearing for Monday, October 19. 

Pool Bond meeting on 10/19 to discuss questions, tax implications to replace old pool in Dike (pictured)
News 28 September 2026

City of Dike to hold special meeting on upcoming $1.5 million pool bond vote

DIKE, Iowa - The City of Dike announced a special meeting concerning a potential new $1.5 million pool bond that will take place on Monday, October 19th at 7pm at the Dike Community Hall. 

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