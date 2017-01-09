School board approves mowing bid, hires two new teachers Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 12:55pm The Grundy Center board of education approved a mowing bid from Tender Lawn Care and the hiring of two new teachers during its regular meeting on Wednesday, December 21, at the high school. ...

Stansberry takes over as Conrad city clerk Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 11:47am City finance has always been incoming Conrad City Clerk and Administrator Lori Stansberry’s forte, and when she was called upon to serve as an interim replacement for Denise Hoy, who held the position for 21 years, Stansberry began to think...

Bakker named supervisors chair Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 11:44am The Grundy County Board of Supervisors held its organizational meeting on Monday morning, and Chuck Bakker was named the chairman of the board for 2017. Bakker, a Republican who...

Anti-RICL advocates cautiously celebrate temporary victory Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 5:59pm One might suspect that the news of Texas-based Clean Line Energy Partners withdrawing its application for a nearly 500-mile renewable energy transmission line running from O’Brien County, Iowa, to the Chicago area and passing through portions...

Main Street Grundy Center board appoints new director Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 10:05am GRUNDY CENTER – Recently, the Main Street Grundy Center Board of Directors announced the selection of new MSGC executive director – Bobbi Finarty – who takes over the position from previous director Kristin Cleveland. Finarty, a...

Survey shows farmland values continuing in downward trend Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 10:04am GRUNDY COUNTY – Late last month, Iowa State University released their annual Farmland Value Survey for 2016, which indicated a third year of declines in farmland values in Grundy County and across the state. In 2016, farmland values dropped an...