Latest News
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:22am
If the last few weeks have been any indication, the next four to eight years will just be one extended protest/self-righteous awards show speech/meme war on social media. As the old saying goes, the personal is political, and it’s safe to say...
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:19am
The Grundy County Board of Supervisors discussed a host of budget-related issues and heard another round of requests during its regular meeting on Monday morning, which clocked in at almost 2 ½ hours. ...
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:13am
The Dike-New Hartford boys built a lead in the second quarter and staved off a late comeback attempt from their archrivals to secure a 61-49 victory over Aplington-Parkersburg and sweep the season series at home on Saturday night. ...
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:07am
A collision at the intersection of Hwy 14 and County Road D-67 West of Conrad last Tuesday resulted in serious damages to both of the vehicles involved. The accident occurred at...
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:00am
Though details are currently sparse, the building that was planned to be the future home of two restaurants in Conrad is back up for rent as the community looks for another eatery to fill the void that Carol’s Restaurant and Bakery left with...
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 9:40am
DIKE – Over the past decade, the need for STEM-related skills and expertise has grown rapidly. In fact, the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council predicts that over the next 10 years, the number of STEM-related jobs will increase by 16...
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 9:29am
GRUNDY CENTER – Residents of Grundy Center who’ve been dreaming of tamales and tacos can rejoice – a Mexican restaurant is set to open in Grundy Center as early as next week. Valentin Garcia, Grundy Center’s newest business...