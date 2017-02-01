Latest News
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 9:40am
DIKE – Over the past decade, the need for STEM-related skills and expertise has grown rapidly. In fact, the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council predicts that over the next 10 years, the number of STEM-related jobs will increase by 16...
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 9:29am
GRUNDY CENTER – Residents of Grundy Center who’ve been dreaming of tamales and tacos can rejoice – a Mexican restaurant is set to open in Grundy Center as early as next week. Valentin Garcia, Grundy Center’s newest business...
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 9:26am
GRUNDY CENTER – Late last week, Senator Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) kicked off his annual 99-counties tour with a visit to Grundy Center, where he toured the Environmental Lubricants Manufacturing plant and held a public forum with community...
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 11:31am
PARKERSBURG – The Dike-New Hartford wrestling team earned its opportunities at the North Iowa Cedar League Tournament last Saturday, but the end of the day left the Wolverines wanting a little bit more. Trent...
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 1:56pm
GRUNDY CENTER – After a recent uptick in petty crimes, the Grundy Center Police Department hopes to remind citizens to take precautions, and be proactive. “Grundy Center is a wonderfully safe community, but unfortunately, we still have...
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 2:31pm
After rejecting an initial proposal on a split vote, the Grundy County Board of Supervisors approved a $3,000 contribution to the Grundy Center Main Street project as the city applies for a Community Development Block Grant from the state. ...
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 2:28pm
A 27-point second quarter from the visitors on the scoreboard decimated the Grundy Center boys and effectively ended any hopes for a comeback as East Marshall coasted to an 84-55 conference win on Friday night. ...