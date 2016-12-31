Spreading the holiday cheer Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 2:46pm GRUNDY CENTER – You can find him walking down the streets of Grundy Center, bells jingling with every step. You’ll notice the cars honking, the children waving and people craning their heads for a better view. He’s the man with the...

Wolverines pounce early, throttle Spartans Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 3:43pm Dike-New Hartford scored 19 of the first 21 points and never looked back in last Thursday night’s non-conference tilt with Grundy Center, coasting to a 69-45 win over the Spartans. ...

Spartan girls escape nail-biter with Wolverines Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 3:40pm A win is a win, no matter how you get it, and Grundy Center girls’ basketball coach Matt Lindeman was excited to head into break with a victory after his team defeated Dike-New Hartford 34-31 last Thursday night in cross-divisional NICL action...

Fire consumes confinement building outside of Wellsburg Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 3:27pm A fire brought down a hog confinement building outside of Wellsburg at about 6:00 p.m. last Tuesday night, but a crew of firefighters from Grundy Center, Wellsburg and Holland was able to get it under control. ...

Salvation Army looks to grow in Grundy County Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 3:22pm During the holiday season, the Salvation Army has become a ubiquitous presence across the country: the organization is known for placing bell ringers outside of major shopping centers, and it got a national plug last Sunday when Dallas Cowboys...

Dike-New Hartford wrestling wins twice at home triangular Friday, December 16, 2016 - 1:34pm DIKE – The Dike-New Hartford wrestling team won both of their duals in a home triangular with Jesup and West Marshall at Dike-New Hartford on Thursday. The Wolverines defeated Jesup 48-27 and downed the Trojans 63-16...