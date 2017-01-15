Latest News
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 2:21pm
REINBECK — Joe Smoldt’s off balance 3-pointer with time running out in overtime lifted No. 1 ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck to a 47-42 victory over AGWSR in a battle of North Iowa Cedar League West Division leaders last Tuesday...
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 2:13pm
HUDSON – Trent Johnson would rather the Dike-New Hartford wrestling team take their lumps now than later. Johnson set a career milestone with his 150th victory at a Hudson triangular with SH-BCLUW last Thursday, but...
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 2:01pm
CEDAR FALLS – Doug Van Gelder has been spreading his love of wrestling over the airwaves for almost a decade. His involvement as a co-host for the radio show “On The Mat,” broadcast by Cedar Falls radio station 1650...
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 1:57pm
As the new Conrad fire station at the Smith Development nears completion, albeit on a delayed schedule, ensuring that it is up, running and ready is still the top priority for Mayor Jeff Martin as he enters the New Year. Martin is now in his...
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 1:48pm
In an effort to get the city’s finances in line and rectify an almost $80,000 budget shortfall, the Reinbeck city council discussed cutting as much as 20 percent from its annual contract with Grundy County for law enforcement along with other...
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 1:46pm
The Grundy County Board of Supervisors heard from the heads of five departments about budget requests for fiscal year 2018 during its regular meeting on Monday morning. The deadline for certifying budgets is March 15. ...
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 1:24pm
A petition to put the dissolution of Gladbrook-Reinbeck to a public vote has been reintroduced by residents from the southern half of the district, and the process that divided citizens from the two primary communities for the better part of a year...