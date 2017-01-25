Supervisors approve contribution to Grundy Center Main Street project Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 2:31pm After rejecting an initial proposal on a split vote, the Grundy County Board of Supervisors approved a $3,000 contribution to the Grundy Center Main Street project as the city applies for a Community Development Block Grant from the state. ...

Big second quarter lifts Mustang boys past Spartans Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 2:28pm A 27-point second quarter from the visitors on the scoreboard decimated the Grundy Center boys and effectively ended any hopes for a comeback as East Marshall coasted to an 84-55 conference win on Friday night. ...

Trinkle named ICCA Coach of the Year Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 2:20pm Cheerleading has been a lifelong passion for BCLUW coach Kelly Trinkle, and others have taken notice as she was recently informed that she will receive the Iowa Cheerleading Coach’s Association’s Coach of the Year Award at a banquet in...

Wellsburg welcomes new fire truck Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 2:11pm After almost five years of planning and 1,100 miles of travel, the city of Wellsburg has a new fire truck, the third in its arsenal, and fire chief Greg Winger and mayor Cami Nederhoff spoke to The Grundy Register about the long process late last...

Spartan girls pull away late to outlast Mustangs Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 2:08pm The Grundy Center girls overcame a sluggish first half and pulled away late to pick up a 46-33 home conference win over East Marshall last Friday night and sweep the season series with the Mustangs. ...

BCLUW board makes reviews summer projects, makes hire to replace Hoy Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 2:03pm The BCLUW board of education discussed some summer projects and hired a replacement for longtime facilities director Barry Hoy at last Wednesday morning’s regular meeting. Two...