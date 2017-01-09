Latest News
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 12:55pm
The Grundy Center board of education approved a mowing bid from Tender Lawn Care and the hiring of two new teachers during its regular meeting on Wednesday, December 21, at the high school. ...
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 11:47am
City finance has always been incoming Conrad City Clerk and Administrator Lori Stansberry’s forte, and when she was called upon to serve as an interim replacement for Denise Hoy, who held the position for 21 years, Stansberry began to think...
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 11:44am
The Grundy County Board of Supervisors held its organizational meeting on Monday morning, and Chuck Bakker was named the chairman of the board for 2017. Bakker, a Republican who...
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 5:59pm
One might suspect that the news of Texas-based Clean Line Energy Partners withdrawing its application for a nearly 500-mile renewable energy transmission line running from O’Brien County, Iowa, to the Chicago area and passing through portions...
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 10:05am
GRUNDY CENTER – Recently, the Main Street Grundy Center Board of Directors announced the selection of new MSGC executive director – Bobbi Finarty – who takes over the position from previous director Kristin Cleveland. Finarty, a...
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 10:04am
GRUNDY COUNTY – Late last month, Iowa State University released their annual Farmland Value Survey for 2016, which indicated a third year of declines in farmland values in Grundy County and across the state. In 2016, farmland values dropped an...
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 10:02am
GREEN MOUNTAIN – A young man from Grundy Center was fatally injured after his car rolled over early Sunday morning in Green Mountain. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Devon Erickson, 18, was traveling south on Wallace...