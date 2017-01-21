Latest News
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 3:22pm
The Grundy County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the recommendations of the compensation board for elected official salaries in fiscal year 2018 during its regular meeting on Monday morning. ...
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 3:19pm
According to information presented during Thursday night’s regular city council meeting, Brycon, LLC, is now planning to have the Conrad fire station project completed by February 8 after previously receiving an extension until January 20....
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 9:57am
AREA SCHOOLS – Just two years ago, the Iowa Department of Education rolled out an innovative, new program – Iowa School Report Card – that uses a wealth of data to assess the performance of each educational facility in Iowa. This...
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 9:48am
GRUNDY COUNTY – The icy winter storm that swept through Iowa late Sunday into Monday brought freezing rain, slick roads and hazardous travel conditions to Grundy County. Despite numerous reports of ice-related car crashes around the state,...
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 12:53pm
ACKLEY – Nathan Karsjens isn’t exactly sure when he fractured his hand. It could have been one play during AGWSR’s home football finale with North Iowa, what felt like he had jammed a knuckle before...
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 12:47pm
DIKE – Colton Harberts is making good contributions off the bench in his sophomore season with the Dike-New Hartford boys’ basketball team. The sophomore is second on the team in total rebounds (60) and...
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 2:21pm
REINBECK — Joe Smoldt’s off balance 3-pointer with time running out in overtime lifted No. 1 ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck to a 47-42 victory over AGWSR in a battle of North Iowa Cedar League West Division leaders last Tuesday...