D-NH teacher is presented with STEM award Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 9:40am DIKE – Over the past decade, the need for STEM-related skills and expertise has grown rapidly. In fact, the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council predicts that over the next 10 years, the number of STEM-related jobs will increase by 16...

Mexican restaurant set to open in Grundy Center Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 9:29am GRUNDY CENTER – Residents of Grundy Center who’ve been dreaming of tamales and tacos can rejoice – a Mexican restaurant is set to open in Grundy Center as early as next week. Valentin Garcia, Grundy Center’s newest business...

Grassley kicks off 99-counties tour in Grundy Center Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 9:26am GRUNDY CENTER – Late last week, Senator Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) kicked off his annual 99-counties tour with a visit to Grundy Center, where he toured the Environmental Lubricants Manufacturing plant and held a public forum with community...

Johnson, Meinders win NICL wrestling titles Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 11:31am PARKERSBURG – The Dike-New Hartford wrestling team earned its opportunities at the North Iowa Cedar League Tournament last Saturday, but the end of the day left the Wolverines wanting a little bit more. Trent...

Grundy Center Police Department warns citizens to take precautions Monday, January 30, 2017 - 1:56pm GRUNDY CENTER – After a recent uptick in petty crimes, the Grundy Center Police Department hopes to remind citizens to take precautions, and be proactive. “Grundy Center is a wonderfully safe community, but unfortunately, we still have...

Supervisors approve contribution to Grundy Center Main Street project Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 2:31pm After rejecting an initial proposal on a split vote, the Grundy County Board of Supervisors approved a $3,000 contribution to the Grundy Center Main Street project as the city applies for a Community Development Block Grant from the state. ...