Smoldt rescues No. 1 Rebels Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 2:21pm REINBECK — Joe Smoldt’s off balance 3-pointer with time running out in overtime lifted No. 1 ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck to a 47-42 victory over AGWSR in a battle of North Iowa Cedar League West Division leaders last Tuesday...

D-NH wrestling splits at Hudson, Johnson wins No. 150 Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 2:13pm HUDSON – Trent Johnson would rather the Dike-New Hartford wrestling team take their lumps now than later. Johnson set a career milestone with his 150th victory at a Hudson triangular with SH-BCLUW last Thursday, but...

Van Gelder broadcasts joy for wrestling Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 2:01pm CEDAR FALLS – Doug Van Gelder has been spreading his love of wrestling over the airwaves for almost a decade. His involvement as a co-host for the radio show “On The Mat,” broadcast by Cedar Falls radio station 1650...

Fire station project still top priority for Conrad mayor heading into 2017 Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 1:57pm As the new Conrad fire station at the Smith Development nears completion, albeit on a delayed schedule, ensuring that it is up, running and ready is still the top priority for Mayor Jeff Martin as he enters the New Year. Martin is now in his...

Reinbeck council weighs cuts to county law enforcement contract Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 1:48pm In an effort to get the city’s finances in line and rectify an almost $80,000 budget shortfall, the Reinbeck city council discussed cutting as much as 20 percent from its annual contract with Grundy County for law enforcement along with other...

Supervisors discuss law enforcement budget Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 1:46pm The Grundy County Board of Supervisors heard from the heads of five departments about budget requests for fiscal year 2018 during its regular meeting on Monday morning. The deadline for certifying budgets is March 15. ...