119 positive COVID-19 cases in Grundy County; almost 1,500 in Iowa, with 18 deaths in 24 hours

GRUNDY COUNTY- The latest figures for Grundy County stand at 119 positive cases total out 2,166 administered tests. This is 21 more people than was reported last week, and continues to be the largest leap in the county since the beginning of April. This brings the infection rate to 5.5-percent among those who have been tested, a 0.6 increase since last week.

Per the official Iowa COVID-19 dashboard, the largest portion of those tested were symptomatic carriers of the virus and account for 61-percent of total positive cases in Grundy County. There were no additional deaths in the area communities, and in total, one person in the county has died.

There were 1,475 new positive cases reported in Iowa from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday per the state’s official dashboard, the largest single day increase in Iowa since the beginning of the pandemic. This brings the total number of cases in the entire state to 59,363. Additionally, 614,995 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.

Officials also reported 18 additional deaths throughout Iowa since Wednesday morning, pushing the state's death toll to 1,079.

There were also 499 additional recoveries reported, bringing the state's total number of recoveries up to 45,362.

There are 305 total hospitalizations across Iowa due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 99 are in the ICU and 44 are on ventilators.

The recommendations for residents, per health officials is still to practice social distancing and hygiene, as well as safe practices of wearing masks and staying home if you feel sick or are showing other symptoms of illness.