BCLUW board discusses commencement plans, social distancing

CONRAD- During a regular meeting held in the high school commons and available to the public via Zoom on Monday morning, the BCLUW school board discussed plans for its graduation ceremony on June 28 while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Superintendent Ben Petty and High School Principal Kristyn Kell led a tour of the gymnasium and considered how the seating would be arranged to protect the health of all who attend in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kell added that handshakes with graduates would be avoided to minimize contact.

Petty also discussed how the school would reopen in the fall, noting that “no one was prepared” for the quarter-long closure that began in March and adding that unless there’s a major spike in cases this fall, decisions on reopening and guidelines will be left up to individual districts.

He also hoped that classes would be reopened for students who are studying trades through Marshalltown Community College.

“What can you really do online when you’re welding?” Petty asked.

Facilities Director Mike Hayes presented an update on summer projects including a door quote and cabinets for the elementary school, epoxy flooring and re-waxing some floors. The board accepted a door quote from Hay Construction for aluminum doors at a total cost of $39,712.

At the end of the meeting, the board went into closed session for a superintendent evaluation.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, the board:

· Approved the resignation of Val Daters as a high school English teacher, yearbook sponsor and junior class sponsor and the resignation of Jennifer Yantis as an elementary cook.

· Offered contracts to Mitch Parker as a JV football coach, Kyle Fank as a JV football coach and Vicki Anderson as an assistant cross-country coach.

· Approved Macy Kock and Sarah Triplett as volunteer softball coaches.

· Approved a bread bid from Bimbo Bakery and a milk bid from Anderson Erickson.

· Approved the purchase of 45 Chromebooks.

· Approved the 2020-2021 contracted services with Iowa Valley Community College.