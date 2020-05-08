Black Dirt Day 2020
By:
Robert Maharry
The Grundy Register
Saturday's scaled down Black Dirt Day festivities included a truck pull, a deadlift competition, a yard concert from the Marshall County Hangmen (moved due to new social distancing requirements) and a car show. (Robert Maharry/The Grundy Register photos)
