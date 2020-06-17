Conrad council votes to reopen city hall

CONRAD- Following a trend that has taken root among other public entities in the county, the Conrad city council voted unanimously to reopen city hall and public facilities.

As of Monday, June 15, city hall is open to foot traffic with social distancing guidelines in place and face masks encouraged but not required. A motion to approve the reopening passed by a 4-0 vote (Diane Miller was absent).

The council later approved a plan for landscaping on the city hall property with Ladehoff Landscaping of Conrad for an amount not to exceed a specific number, and councilman Todd Schnathorst suggested that the city could work together with owner Brian Ladehoff to look for any potential alternates that could lower the price.

News on the south side water main project was mostly positive, and the golf cart path repair will likely commence sometime later this summer or early in fall. The Oakwood golf course has purchased rock and will bill the city at a later date. A motion to disburse a final payment and retainage carried unanimously.

Engineer Luke Wilson also provided an update on the Katherine Farmer housing development as the earth work is well underway, and some surrounding streets have been temporarily shut down in recent weeks.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council:

· Approved a budget amendment for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020.

· Approved a loan and disbursement agreement providing for the issuance and securing payment of Sewer Revenue Bonds.

· Approved contracts for EMS and fire services for surrounding townships.

· Approved a resolution street lighting removal.

· Approved a second reading of water and sewer rate increases and waived the third reading.

· Appointed Cassidy Reicks, Jim Hillygus and Jeff Okones to the library board as part of the consent agenda.