COVID-19 update: Grundy County at 1,170 cases

GRUNDY COUNTY- As this issue of The Grundy Register goes to press, Grundy County sits at 1,170 total positive cases of COVID-19 with 964 cases considered recovered at the present time.

The Grundy County death count is up to 22 as of the latest reporting, and according to Grundy County Public Health, they are still working through Phase 1A of the highest priority populations for vaccinations. There is no current timeline for when the vaccine will be widely available to the public.

A total of 4,817 individuals have been tested for the virus. Statewide, there are a total of 298,077 cases and 4,222 deaths. According to the latest zip code information from Grundy County Public Health, the 14-day positivity rate is at 18.1 percent, and Grundy Center, with 324 cases, is the zip code with the highest number of cases, followed by Dike (237), Reinbeck (190), Conrad (119), Wellsburg (104), Holland (42), Beaman (22) and Stout (16).

Per officially released statements, Grundy County Public Health continues to recommend that members of the communities continue to stay home when even mildly ill, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm, wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, follow social distancing recommendations of 6 feet or more, and wear a mask when in public. Grundy County Public Health also hopes that people will help one another to ensure safety in the communities, with a genuine request to do everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible.