COVID-19 update: Number of cases lower than previously reported

GRUNDY COUNTY- Due to some confusion over the residence of individuals who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the latest confirmed number in Grundy County is actually lower than it was a week ago.

As this issue goes to press, the county has a total of 17 confirmed cases (last week’s figure was 20). Grundy County Public Health Program Coordinator Katie Thornton-Lang said the discrepancy was due to residents who were thought to live in Grundy County but had moved elsewhere.

“With it being so widespread, it’s just so hard to nail that down,” she said.

GCPH has continued to provide guidance for businesses reopening especially as hair salons deal with a host of new rules in light of the pandemic. Public parks and bars in the county remain closed, and many restaurants have chosen to remain carryout only.

“(Business owners) are really thinking through what’s going to be best for everyone involved rather than just going gung ho for it and risking everyone getting sick,” Thornton-Lang said.

She added that the county is keeping its personal protective equipment (PPE) stockpile up to date and delivering it to long-term care facilities and other high-risk workplaces and buildings. GCPH continues to work with agencies from other counties and the statewide public health department to inform residents and share prevention tips.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, 337 Grundy County residents have been tested, and 12 of the 17 confirmed cases are considered recovered. Currently, there are no confirmed deaths of Grundy County residents.