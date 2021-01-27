COVID-19/Vaccine update: Grundy County prepares to enter Phase 1B

GRUNDY COUNTY- Grundy County will enter Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine administration on February 1, with the three local pharmacies in Grundy Center, Conrad and Reinbeck taking the lead on distributing the doses.

According to the most recent information provided by Grundy County Public Health, Phase 1B is divided into five tiers in order of priority: tier one includes first responders, Pre-K through 12 school staff, early childhood education and childcare workers; tier two includes food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers employed in settings that do not allow for social distancing and individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff; tier three includes staff and individuals in congregate settings (not including college dormitories) and government officials; tier four is comprised of inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety; tier five will include correctional facility staff and incarcerated individuals.

Information on Phase 2 and who will be included has not yet been released. As this issue goes to press, Grundy County stands at a total of 1,229 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths.