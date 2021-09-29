Dall, Fager crowned D-NH homecoming royalty
Nolan Dall (left) and Lexie Fager (right) were crowned the 2021 Dike-New Hartford homecoming king and queen during the coronation last Friday afternoon. The Wolverines got a big win over East Marshall that night and celebrated with various festivities throughout the week. (Photo via Jerry Gallagher)
