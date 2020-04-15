Easter bunny visits Grundy Center
By:
Robert Maharry
The Grundy Register
The Easter bunny drove around Grundy Center and stopped at care facilities in town on Friday morning while maintaining social distancing. (Photo by Robert Maharry/The Grundy Register)
The Grundy Register
