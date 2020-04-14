Four arrested in rural Grundy County burglary

GRUNDY COUNTY- Four individuals from Grundy and Black Hawk Counties have been arrested in connection with a slew of recent farm burglaries as part of an ongoing investigation.

Shuntel Stephens, 38, of Grundy Center, Drew Janssen, 39, of Holland, Danielle Bryant, 32, of Waterloo and Benjamin Raney, 40, of Elk Run Heights were all charged with Third Degree Burglary, a Class D Felony, on Tuesday morning, and Janssen, Bryant and Raney were also charged with Possession of Burglary Tools. They were apprehended on a property in north central Grundy County. Stephens is being held on a $7,500 bond, and the other three are being held on a $10,000 bond.

During past incidents that may be connected, assorted household items and an urn that contained human ashes were reported stolen. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and its K-9 unit assisted in the arrest.

Sheriff Rick Penning urged residents who see suspicious behavior to report it immediately and not wait until the next day.