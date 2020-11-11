G-R applies for virtual learning waiver

REINBECK- As COVID-19 cases surge in Iowa, Gladbrook-Reinbeck became the first school district in Grundy County to apply for a virtual learning waiver from the Iowa Department of Education, announcing the move in a letter to parents and community members dated November 10.

The letter cites “a significant increase in the COVID-19 community rate of infection, the impact on healthcare systems as well as G-R’s staff absenteeism rate related to illness” as factors leading to the decision.

The application is still subject to Department of Education approval, but the tentative plan is to move K-6 students to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday, have 7-12 grades attend in-person classes, move 3-12 grades to 100 percent virtual learning from Tuesday, November 17 to Tuesday, November 24 and continue in-person learning for grades K-2 from November 17 to November 24. Meals will continued to provided during the closure.

The Grundy Register has reached out to G-R Superintendent Erik Smith for comment, and a phone interview has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Grundy County recently surpassed 500 total cases of the virus, and 74 have been reported in the Reinbeck zip code according to the most recent data provided by Grundy County Public Health.