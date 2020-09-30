GC council awards previously tabled BIG grant, approves public works hire

GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy Center city council awarded a previously tabled BIG grant to Vern Folkedahl of Sweet Tooth Icy Treats and approved the hiring of Matt Lauver in the public works department during a meeting on Monday evening.

At the council’s last meeting, members raised questions about whether the request for a grant to help pay for signage fell within the intent of the BIG grant, but it was noted that the council previously awarded money to Rouse Motors for a similar project. Pending DOT approval, the council voted 3-0 (with Dave Stefl abstaining) to award Folkedahl a grant totaling $7,322.

The council later approved a BIG grant for the fairgrounds lighting project. Lauver was officially hired at a starting rate of $22.60 per hour.

The council approved a to publish a notice of appointment for the vacancy left by the resignation of Janetta Miller-Buck, and the appointment is currently set for October 19. If a referendum petition gathers enough signatures, it could still go to a public vote in the future.

Mayor Al Kiewiet led a discussion on the recently passed hotel/motel tax ordinance and how the city plans to use the funds generated. Council members agreed that the dollars should be put toward the community betterment fund and improving recreational and entertainment opportunities within the city.

Data was provided on the recycling situation with Rite Environmental, as about 90 percent of residents who responded to a recent survey are recycling at least some of their household waste, but concerns have been raised about the size of the new bins.

City Clerk Kristy Sawyer reported that the city has struggled to make contact with the owners of Norby’s about a possible easement for a welcome sign on the west side of town. She has also consulted with City Attorney Seth Schroeder, who advised her that the city couldn’t proceed on the project without the necessary easements.

Near the end of the meeting, Councilman Butch Kuester echoed earlier concerns about the building permit process and the job performance of zoning administrator Jerry Smith. After a previous discussion, the council had stressed the need for improvements.

“I’ve still had people complain. He’s getting paid to do it, so do it. If he doesn’t want to do it…We’ll find someone else,” Kuester said.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council:

· Approved a resolution requesting reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 government relief fund.

· Approved a resolution accepting quotes for updated park equipment at Belpre, Liberty and Orion parks.

· Approved trick or treating for Saturday, October 31, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

· Approved publishing a notice for open burning from October 5 to November 30.

· Approved a liquor license for Brother’s Market.