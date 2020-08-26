GC school board approves Return to Play plan

GRUNDY CENTER- During its regular meeting last Wednesday evening, the Grundy Center school board reviewed and eventually approved “Return to Play” plans for athletic events as classes and activities resume in the district.

Athletic Director Dan Breyfogle explained that for indoor sporting events, fans will be required to wear masks, and fans at outdoor events in the bleachers will have to wear them as well. Those who choose to sit or stand elsewhere and can maintain social distancing will not be required to wear masks.

He added that the district would not limit the number of spectators who can attend but will do everything in its power to enforce social distancing and masks. Breyfogle noted that football especially will create unique challenges because of the sheer number of people who generally attend, but the amount of space should allow for more distancing opportunities. Games will also be live streamed for those who choose not to attend in person.

“We hope people will respect, abide and follow through,” Breyfogle said. “We want to mitigate (COVID-19), but we’re not going to stop all spread.”

According to Superintendent Robert Hughes, the officials in charge of enforcing the policies will be respectful of situations in which individuals cannot wear masks.

After a lengthy discussion, the board voted unanimously to approve the plans. As classes started last Thursday, Hughes used his comment period to welcome new staff members (including six new teachers, two new para educators and a new custodian) and recap the reopening of the school.

“Kids were excited. They came in with masks on and were respectful of that process,” Hughes said. “That was really great to see.”

Hughes estimated that enrollment would likely be up by a few students this year, and about 95 percent of students were registered as of the meeting last Thursday. He said that he hadn’t had any students opting to homeschool yet and noted that Taher, the district’s new foodservice company, had four chefs onsite last Thursday.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, the board:

· Approved the second and final reading of the 200 series policy, the volume 28 #4 policy primers from IASB and the rescinded policies in the Volume 28 #4 policy primers from IASB.