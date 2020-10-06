GC school board authorizes summer sports

GRUNDY CENTER- During a special meeting last Wednesday afternoon, the Grundy Center school board officially moved forward with allowing summer sports teams to compete beginning June 15.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines regarding crowd sizes and social distancing, the games will certainly look different: a document providing guidance for parents and fans will require them to bring their own chairs or blankets (bleachers will be closed), and it urges anyone who feels sick to stay home. There will be no concessions, so fans will be asked to bring their own water bottles. Families are expected to sit in “house units” while following social distancing guidelines, and masks will be recommended but not required. Fans are responsible for their own hand sanitizer, and restrooms will be available.

During practices, players and coaches will not be allowed to use dugouts, and they will be required to bring their own drinks. Sunflower seeds and coolers will not be allowed, and equipment will be distanced six feet apart.

During games, teams can utilize dugouts but must follow social distancing guidelines, and shared equipment must be sanitized before and after each game.

The board will also require athletes to sign a COVID-19 student permission form and a transportation form, which holds the school district harmless against liability in the event of exposure. A motion to move forward carried unanimously.

Grundy Center is set to open its season against AGWSR on Monday, June 15, at the Wilhelm Sports Complex.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, the board:

· Approved the purchase of four geothermal units at the elementary school for a total cost of $85,672.