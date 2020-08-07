Getting creative during COVID: Grundy Center dentist creates plastic masks with 3-D printer

GRUNDY CENTER- Dr. Ryan Weaver loves to experiment with his 3D printer, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s been using it to create plastic respirators for patients.

It started a few years back when he acquired one of the printers to assist with his dental implant work, and he heard about the masks from a dentist in Montana who was providing plans for them. He’s already been distributing them to other doctors in the area and around the country.

“I found them, I just tried them out and they work really well,” Weaver said. “Since I didn’t really have anything to do, just like everyone else, I took my printer home, and I printed a mask or two every day, cleaned them up and shipped them out.”

Weaver says his patients have been understanding of the new guidelines and restrictions that have arisen out of the pandemic, but the masks and face shields he’s made have helped to restore some sense of normalcy.

“There’s a little more that we have to do, but by and large, we seem to be getting closer and closer to normal every day,” he said. “The whole objective was to try and make it safe for patients to come and make it safe for my staff in this environment, and I think we’ve done that.”

As dentistry moves forward through this situation, Weaver believes that it will become even more digital in the future and plans to continue to work with technology to improve patient care and experience. The Idaho native has been thankful for the support he’s received from both the Grundy Center community and his patients during a difficult time.

“Things are a little more cumbersome, and nobody’s complained,” he said. “I’m incredibly grateful for how they’ve supported us and kept us in business.”