Graduation 2020: Grundy Center driveway parties (photos)
By:
Robert Maharry
The Grundy Register
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything both locally and around the world, and graduation parties at Grundy Center looked radically different on Saturday. Check out the photos from the drive through celebrations in the gallery below and in this week's newspaper.
Category:
The Grundy Register
601 G. Avenue - P.O. Box 245
Grundy Center, IA 50638
Telephone: 1-319-824-6958
Fax: 1-800-340-0805
Mid-America Publishing
This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.