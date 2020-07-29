Green crowned 2020 fair queen
Deidra Green (right), pictured with 2019 queen Karly Wilhau, was crowned the 2020 Grundy County Fair Queen last Tuesday night. Green is a 2020 graduate of BCLUW High School. Stay tuned to the Grundy Register for a full results section and pictures in the August 20 edition.
