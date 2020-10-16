Grundy Center Lions say "Thank You" to the community

The Grundy Center Lions have been collecting cans as well as plastic and glass bottles to redeem the 5 cent deposits since 2008. This has become the club’s primary fundraiser and in recent years, the only one. In 2020 with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grundy Center Lions are grateful for the community support for the club. Many people have donated cans and bottles throughout the year. There was a bit of a “windfall” for the club since for several months some businesses were not receiving cans and bottles for redemption.

As a way to say “Thank You” the Club decided to make multiple contributions to community organizations or projects. In recent months these donations have been approved:

· $500 to “Maroon and White, Inc.” to support the renovations at the former upper elementary building in Grundy Center;

· $500 to Kling Memorial Library;

· $500 to Grundy Center Park Board to support improvements at Grundy Center parks;

· $500 to support improvements at the Wilhelm Sports complex in Grundy Center;

· $500 to Grundy County Historical Society; and

· $800 towards the cost to purchase a third picnic table (made from recycled plastics in Beaman) and to install this on the NW corner of the Courthouse square. This table will “match” the ones on the SE corner of the square, and will also be wheel chair accessible.

“Thank you.” They wanted you to know their appreciation, and also to remind you that redeemable cans and bottles can be placed inside the Lions Building at the corner of 5th St and F Ave. There is a door on the east side of that building, and it is marked with the lighted sign in the picture with this article. The Lions’ trailers that were on 6th Street and in the parking lot at Brother’s Market were “retired” this spring. This was because the space for donations had been prepared in the building, and Lions members no longer need to load, transport and unload before sorting. The business, “Cash for Cans” in Iowa Falls, picks up and pays the Lions for sorted, bagged and boxed cans and bottles.