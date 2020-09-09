Grundy County sees second COVID-19-related death; 147 total positive cases

GRUNDY COUNTY- As of 10 AM Wednesday morning, Grundy County has reached 147 positive COVID-19 cases. This continues the trajectory from previous weeks of climbing numbers when it comes to infections in the communities within the county.

Unfortunately, the Grundy County Public Health department today announced the second death associated with COVID-19 in the county through a press release. The individual was elderly, above the age of 80 years, and was following isolation recommendations. According to GCPH, no further information will be made available, as to follow HIPAA compliance, and allow the family their time to grieve.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Grundy County Public Health program Coordinator, Katie Thornton-Lang. “Grundy County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”

Grundy County has tested 2,379 individuals, and the positive rate is 6.2 percent of the population.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 478 more COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 71,137 and total deaths to 1,185.

A total of 2,988 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 676,602 since the pandemic began.

There are a total of 322 patients hospitalized, with 32 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 83 of those patients are in the ICU and 37 are on ventilators.

There are currently 20,200 active cases in Iowa.

GCPH asks that all community residents should continue to follow recommended guidance:

1) Stay home when even mildly ill.

2) Cover coughs or sneezes with tissues or your elbow/upper arm.

3) Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

4) Follow social distancing recommendations of 6 feet or more.

5) Wear a mask or face covering when out in public.