Grundy County surpasses 1,000 COVID cases

GRUNDY COUNTY- As the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are set to be administered to local frontline health care workers this week, Grundy County has gone over 1,000 total cases of the virus, with 1,008 as of Tuesday morning.

The death toll, according to the Iowa Coronavirus website, is still at 14, and 811 of the cases are considered recovered. A total of 4,508 individuals have been tested in Grundy County.

According to information provided by Grundy County Public Health on Monday, the 14-day positivity rate is 15.7 percent, and Grundy Center, with 300 cases, remains the top individual zip code for cases, followed by Dike (175), Reinbeck (169), Wellsburg (99), Conrad (93), Holland (36), Beaman (22) and Stout (9).

The statewide case count is now at 269,020 with 219,073 recovered, with 3,589 total deaths. Per officially released statements, Grundy County Public Health continues to recommend that members of our communities continue to stay home when even mildly ill, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm, wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, follow social distancing recommendations of 6 feet or more, and wear a mask when in public. Grundy County Public Health also hopes that people will help one another to ensure safety in the communities, with a genuine request to do everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible.