Highway 20 pile-up results in serious injuries, one death

WELLSBURG- Amidst blizzard conditions throughout the area, a 12-vehicle pile-up along Highway 20 in western Grundy County on Thursday afternoon has resulted in several serious injuries and totaled vehicles as well as one confirmed fatality.

According to Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager, five semi trucks and three cars were totaled after the accident, which was caused by ice, wind and low visibility due to heavy snowfall. Mariusz Jarosz, a 48-year-old trucker from Addison, Illinois, died in the crash.

A tanker truck involved in the wreck leaked sulfuric acid, and a Hazmat response team from Waterloo was dispatched to the scene to transport the dangerous liquid.

The Grundy County crash was not the only incident in Iowa on Thursday, as another massive pile-up involving as many as 40 vehicles was reported along Interstate 80 between Colfax and Newton in Jasper County.