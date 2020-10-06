Honoring Aila: Daughter of GC native to receive special recognition during virtual Make-A-Wish gala

DES MOINES- Since she was first diagnosed with leukemia almost two years ago, Aila Nesbitt has endured and overcome obstacles most children couldn’t dream of. But she keeps fighting, and her family members around her keep believing in her.

On Saturday, June 13, Aila will be honored by the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Iowa during its annual gala in Des Moines, which will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Items will be auctioned off along with a donation link, and all of the proceeds will be distributed to families in Iowa who have been granted a wish. Airline miles can also be donated, and they will never expire when they go to Make-a-Wish.

If the pandemic situation eases up by next year, Aila hopes to finally get her wish of visiting Disney World in Orlando and stay in a special condominium for kids with cancer and other life threatening illnesses. She really wants to swim with dolphins.

Her parents, Nick and Amy Nesbitt, have adjusted to the new reality of dealing with Aila’s illness in a world radically altered by the COVID situation, but they’re getting closer and closer to the day that she’s officially declared cancer free and hope to wrap up regular treatments by October.

“We have a while to go, and I’m sure every month is going to be terrifying, seeing her and waiting for her counts,” Amy, a Grundy Center native, said. “But I’m hoping that we’re done with the big battle.”

For cancer families, however, wearing masks, sanitizing rooms constantly and taking extra precautions has already been standard practice, so that adjustment hasn’t been quite as difficult. Doctors, nurses and staff now “look like astronauts,” however, and some of the perks like the “bravery store” have been put on hold due to the virus.

“It’s been kind of disheartening because we finally were able to kind of live a, quote, ‘more normal life’ by starting on trips, going out and about and visiting family just because her counts were not so severely impacted,” Amy said. “Now, with COVID, we’re just kind of back to where we were where we weren’t going out at all or seeing anyone.”

And due to Aila’s condition (and Nick’s type one diabetes), it’s been hard for her family to explain why she doesn’t get to be outside playing and interacting with other kids, but it’s a precaution they’ve taken to ensure her safety.

The Nesbitts are still receiving an outpouring of support in the area around their home in Grimes, Amy’s native Grundy Center and Nick’s hometown of Alta through both Facebook and direct communication, and they appreciate every kind word they get. When a group of firefighters had to come to their home recently because of Aila’s low blood sugar, several of them were still wearing their “Aila” bracelets.

“That meant a lot to us,” Amy said.

To learn more about the gala, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2717944141599552/.