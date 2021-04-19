Lang released from hospital, booked in Black Hawk County
The Grundy Center man accused of murder in the death of a state trooper has been released from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, arraigned in Grundy County and booked at the Black Hawk County Jail until he posts bail or stands trial, according to a press release issued by the Iowa Department of Public Safety on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that Michael Thomas Lang, 41, was expected to survive after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during the four-hour April 9 standoff on G Avenue that left Sergeant Jim Smith dead. Iowa Department of Public Safety Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt confirmed that assessment to The Grundy Register over the weekend, and Grundy County Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager elaborated on the plan to house Lang as he awaits trial on First Degree Murder charges at Monday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Citing the small size of the Grundy County jail and the magnitude of the crime Lang is accused of, Dolleslager informed the board that an arrangement had been reached with Black Hawk County.
“We’re not going to be equipped to handle somebody facing the charges he’s facing,” the sheriff said. “He’s going to have nothing to lose.”
Dolleslager added that due to the $65 a day fee and the likelihood that a trial would not be held for at least a year, the county would receive a large bill that could easily run upward of $25,000.
On Wednesday, April 21, additional charges against Lang were announced: Attempted Murder, a Class B felony, for allegedly attempting to cause the death of the state troopers in the armored vehicle that was rammed into his house, and Assault on a Peace Officer, a Class D felony, for allegedly assaulting the Grundy Center police officer who attempted to pull him over with the intent to inflict serious injury. His bail was also raised from $1,000,000 cash only to $3,000,000 cash only.
