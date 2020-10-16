Major building fire in downtown Dike (photos)
By:
Seth McDuffee
The Grundy Register
A downtown building on the 600 block of Main Street in Dike between Ubben Building Supply and the old Dike Creamery caught fire early on Friday afternoon, and the cause of the blaze is currently unknown. Firefighters from several area departments, including Dike, New Hartford, Reinbeck, Cedar Falls and Stout, were on the scene, and the current extent of the damages has not yet been determined. Stay tuned to the Grundy Register for further updates.
UPDATE (1:36 p.m. Friday): A portion of the building has collapsed.
