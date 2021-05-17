Marshalltown man dies in vehicle-golf cart collision near Fox Ridge

DIKE- A Marshalltown man was pronounced dead after a collision between his golf cart and a Dodge Durango along the 300 block of Country Club Lane in Dike on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Cynthia Beavers of Dike was driving the Durango southbound on Country Club Lane at about 12:49 p.m. when she collided with a golf cart, driven by 56-year-old Jon Espenscheid, that was crossing the road to enter the Fox Ridge Golf Course.

After his golf cart was knocked on its side, Espenscheid was transported to Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls and then the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. Beavers was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Iowa State Patrol, and no charges have been filed at the present time. Dike Fire and Ambulance and the ISP assisted the sheriff’s office on the scene.