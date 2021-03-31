Nearly 2,500 county residents fully vaccinated
By:
Robert Maharry
The Grundy Register
GRUNDY COUNTY- According to the latest figures available from the Iowa coronavirus website, 2,391 Grundy County residents have completed their two-shot vaccine series, and an additional 95 have completed the single shot Johnson and Johnson dose.
An additional 1,737 residents have completed one shot of their two shot series. Currently, the three pharmacies in the county are sharing 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine per week.
