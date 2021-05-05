Number of county residents vaccinated nears 5,000

GRUNDY COUNTY- According to the latest figures made available on the Iowa Coronavirus website, over 4,700 Grundy County residents have either completed a two-shot COVID-19 vaccine series or the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

A total of 4,432 residents have completed a two-shot series, and an additional 298 have finished the single dose vaccination. In all, 978 residents have completed one of two shots in a series.

Grundy was one of 88 Iowa counties to decline additional doses of the vaccine due to a general decline in demand this week.