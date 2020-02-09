Reopened for business: Wildflower under new management in Reinbeck

REINBECK- Steph Larson is already a well known and well established business owner in Grundy Center, but she’s familiarizing herself with a whole new community in Reinbeck with the recent reopening of the Wildflower coffee and flower shop on Broad Street.

In opening the Wildflower, which had been closed since March, Larson is building on much of what she’s already done in Grundy Center with Stylish Living and SL Bistro but adding a more gourmet style of premium coffee, lattes and smoothies, although the equipment was already in place from the previous ownership.

“I kind of just got approached about it, like, a month ago, and it was probably the fastest decision I’ve made,” she said. “But we’ve always kind of wanted to do coffee in Grundy, and we never really got around to it. This was pretty much turnkey ready… We love working in a small town.”

She’s also making home cooked daily lunch specials a priority and sees them as filling a gap in Reinbeck, and after opening last Monday, the Wildflower sold out of lunches every day last week. Desserts and pastries are also homemade, and the baked goods have been a big hit so far.

As time goes on, Larson plans to expand the offerings at the Wildflower and host classes and other gatherings for both children and adults. With just over a week under her belt as this issue goes to press, she’s been excited by the community response thus far.

“They’re so excited, especially for lunches and even for coffee in the morning. (They say) ‘Oh, I’m so glad that I can stop here quick before work and grab a cup of coffee,’” she said. “People do love their coffee. It’s crazy.”

For more information about the Wildflower, call the shop at (319)788-6723.