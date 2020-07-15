Rock Around the Clocktower to return with fan favorite band

GRUNDY CENTER- After a two-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rock Around the Clocktower concert and car show on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn will resume this Thursday evening with a performance from an area favorite, the Tank Anthony Band.

The Iowa Falls-based group, led by frontman Tank Anthony and also featuring Eldora-New Providence alum DJ Fisher on guitar, plays both modern and classic country standards with a soulful twist, and since last summer’s performance, they’ve added new members Alejandro Trevino, Fernando Salazar and Ronley King. Classic car owners are invited to showcase their rides as they did last summer.

According to Grundy Center Chamber-Main Street Director Natalie Kracht, attendees should do their best to social distance, and chairs and tables will not be provided. All food vendors have been asked to include condiments in sacks or with the meals they serve, so there will be no condiment stations.

The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and is sponsored by Matt Wikert, Remax realtor. Chamber-Main Street is also planning to host a second Clocktower event in August.