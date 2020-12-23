Runaway cattle briefly escape on Highway 20

GRUNDY COUNTY- A pair of cattle briefly escaped from a semi-trailer on Highway 20 just west of Highway 14 in Grundy County at about noon last Tuesday and caused traffic to be regulated for an hour or two.

According to Sheriff Rick Penning, deputies shot one of the cattle at the request of the owner, who hailed from Eldora, because the animal was “too wild to corral.” The farmer then has the option to take the corpse where he chooses to, and traffic returned to normal shortly thereafter while the other animal was returned to the trailer.

There were no human injuries and no damages other than the lost cattle.