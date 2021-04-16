Sgt. Jim Smith honored at public service (photos)

Published by editor on Fri, 04/16/2021 - 2:31pm

Sgt. Smith's patrol car was parked outside of Independence High School. (Robert Maharry/The Grundy Register photo)
By: 
Robert Maharry
The Grundy Register

Editor's note: Per the family's wishes, cameras were not allowed inside of the public service for Sergeant Smith or at his interment. These photos were taken outside of the event and during the procession. 

 

 

Tags:

Category:

The Grundy Register

601 G. Avenue - P.O. Box 245
Grundy Center, IA 50638
Telephone: 1-319-824-6958
Fax: 1-800-340-0805

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.