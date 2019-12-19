Social media threat reported at BCLUW Middle School

UNION- A student at BCLUW Middle School has been suspended after allegedly posting threatening messages on social media on Wednesday, December 18.

According to a letter sent out to parents in the district, the unidentified student’s threats were not believed to be credible, but they are being taken seriously. BCLUW officials have notified local law enforcement, and communication with the family of the student is ongoing.

The letter, which does not detail the length of the suspension or the content of the threats, goes on to reference incidents of violence at schools around the country and warns parents to remain vigilant going forward.

“Recent tragedies at schools in other states have heightened everyone’s concern for the safety of students. I encourage you to continue talking with your children about the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to a trusted adult,” it reads. “Students also need to be aware that law enforcement agencies are taking these threats very seriously and are pursuing prosecution even when such incidents are intended as pranks. Please make sure your child is aware of these ramifications and that he or she understands hoaxes related to school safety will not be tolerated.”

BCLUW Superintendent Ben Petty and Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel could not be immediately reached for comment.