Super sub scratch off coming soon: Scratch for your chance to win up to a full year subscription of The Grundy Register

GRUNDY CENTER- Everyone likes to get something for nothing, and next week, your hometown newspaper is offering you a chance to do just that—even if you’re not a regular subscriber.

Next week, everyone with a Grundy County address, as well as the surrounding areas, will receive a FREE issue of The Grundy Register newspaper delivered to their mailbox. We want everyone to see all of the great things we cover - from sports and school activities, to feature stories about our friends and neighbors, to new businesses and organizations, to police logs and courthouse news... and the list just keeps going. But wait, there’s more. We’re giving you a chance to win even more free papers, up to as many as 52 weeks. Want to know how?

Watch The Grundy Register for a subscription scratch card that will be inserted in an upcoming edition of the newspaper. BUT DON”T SCRATCH IT right away. To qualify, you need to bring the UNSCRATCHED ticket to the Grundy Register office, located at 601 G Ave. and purchase a one-year subscription to your hometown newspaper. Once you have paid for the subscription, you will scratch the ticket in front of us to see how many months of additional FREE newspapers you will receive - two, three, four, or maybe even 12 months if you’re one of the lucky ones. Every card is a winner. Remember, do not scratch your card before you come in, or it will void the ticket. All new and current subscribers are eligible... but the offer is not good on previously purchased subscriptions.

Can’t make it into the office? That’s okay. We can help. Simply sign the back of your UNSCRATCHED card, and mail it to us with your one year subscription order and payment and we will scratch the card in the office for you and automatically add the additional months that you win.

We sincerely hope that you enjoy your free copy of your hometown newspaper that will be arriving in your mailbox on May 20. We are excited to show you what our product has to offer - coverage of the people and places you know. We hope you’ll agree that a subscription to The Grundy Register is the way to stay informed about what is going on around you. Take advantage of our Super Sub Scratch promotion and enjoy a few extra months on us as a thank you for your support.