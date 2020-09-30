Supervisors approve ordinance allowing ATV use on split vote

GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy County Board of Supervisors narrowly approved an ordinance change to allow the use of ATVs on county roads for all drivers who are at least 16 years old and possess a valid driver’s license rather than just farmers and farm workers during its regular meeting on Monday morning at the engineer’s office.

Chief Deputy and Sheriff candidate Kirk Dolleslager attended the meeting and offered the opinion that he preferred not to add an ordinance to the books, but the issue came up after a non-farmer had reported being pulled over to Supervisor Chuck Bakker.

“It puts the county at a greater liability because you’re going to allow a vehicle that’s been marked for off-road use only and allow them to operate on our roads,” Dolleslager said.

Bakker responded, however, that not having an ordinance and ignoring people driving the vehicles “wasn’t the answer,” in his view.

Dolleslager also clarified that with the exception of Wellsburg, which has a city ordinance, use of the vehicles will still not be allowed inside of the other incorporated communities of Grundy County, and drivers will need to be at least 16 years old with a valid driver’s license. Drivers under 18 will also be required to complete a DNR safety course before operating an ATV.

Ultimately, Bakker’s motion to institute the ordinance passed by a 3-2 vote, with he, Heidi Nederhoff and Mark Schildroth voting in favor and Barb Smith and Jim Ross voting against it. The board then moved to suspend the rules and passed a motion to adopt the ordinance by the same 3-2 margin.

During his report, County Engineer Gary Mauer noted that a vehicle had driven through a closed bridge barricade on 160th Street, and it’s the second time that it’s happened at that location.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, the board:

· Approved a request for the use of the courthouse grounds for Grundy Center Chamber-Main Street.

· Approved the appointment of Erin Schildroth to the Board of Adjustment to finish the term of Marcia Dudden.

· Approved the payment of bills.