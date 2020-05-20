Supervisors review chassis quotes

GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy County Board of Supervisors reviewed 2021 tandem chassis truck quotes and approved plans for a pair of intersection safety improvements during Monday morning’s regular meeting.

According to County Engineer Gary Mauer, the first bid from Don’s Truck Sales of Fairbank would cost the county $229,000 for two trucks with chassis and snowplows (the county would keep the current truck boxes) with a total of $31,000 in trade-in allowances for a net cost of $198,000. The second bid came from GATR Truck Center of Waterloo at a cost of $333,190 with allowable discounts of $110,944.48 for a total cost of $222,245.52 and a $32,000 trade-in option for a net cost of $190,245.52.

Mauer noted, however, that the GATR quote did not include the transmission that he had requested. The board tabled action on making a purchase.

Later, Mauer reported that 11 private truckers have signed up to haul rock, and he is looking to find 20 in all.

After a brief discussion, the board did not take action on the possibility of reopening the courthouse to the public on June 1. It has been closed since late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, the board:

· Approved a Windstream utility permit.

· Approved a certificate of cost allocation plan and authorized the chairperson to sign the same.