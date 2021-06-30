Vaccinations barely tick up locally

GRUNDY COUNTY- COVID-19 vaccination numbers in Grundy County have increased at their lowest level in months, according to the latest figures available.

Just 59 new residents finished a one-or-two shot series in the last week, bringing the total number to 5,984, along with an additional 317 residents who have taken one shot of a two-shot series.

The overall COVID positivity rate remains low at 2.1 percent, and there are no individuals currently hospitalized in the county as a result of the virus.