Vaccine now available to all eligible adults in Grundy County

AREA- As of Monday, April 5, the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all eligible adults in Grundy County according to a press release distributed by the Public Health department.

The Moderna vaccine, which Grundy County has been receiving thus far, is approved for individuals 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals 16 and older. Grundy County also received its first shipment of the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine last week—100 doses to be split between the three pharmacies—and it is available to individuals 18 and older.

According to the latest figures, 2,880 Grundy County residents have completed the two-shot Moderna series, and 1,593 have initiated their series. An additional 116 residents have completed the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.