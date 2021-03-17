Vaccine update: Underlying conditions further explained for new phase

GRUNDY COUNTY- According to the latest guidance distributed to Grundy County Public Health, over one million Iowans will now qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine under new criteria opening it up to residents under the age of 64 with underlying conditions, including being overweight or obese.

The Iowa Coronavirus website indicates that a total of 1,477 Grundy County residents have completed one shot of the two-shot series, and 1,908 residents have completed a two shot series. An additional 80 residents have taken the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

GCPH program coordinator Katie Thornton-Lang also released guidance on gatherings after individuals have been fully vaccinated, noting that fully vaccinated individuals can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks. According to the CDC, they can also gather with unvaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask unless any of those people or their cohabitants are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

In public, it is still recommended to wear masks, employ six feet of social distancing whenever possible and avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.